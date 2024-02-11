Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,715 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

