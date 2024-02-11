Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.