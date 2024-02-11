Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

