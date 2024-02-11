Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

AIRC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

