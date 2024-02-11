Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.