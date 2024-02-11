Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Apartment Income REIT also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

AIRC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 2,015,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,319,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

