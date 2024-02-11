AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $48.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at $280,425,886.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AppLovin by 86.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Further Reading

