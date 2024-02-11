AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

AptarGroup Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE ATR opened at $138.96 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $107.89 and a 1-year high of $139.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

