Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Raised by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 2.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $82.02. 2,928,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

