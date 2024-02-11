Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 214,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $6,433,066 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

