Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aramark by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

ARMK stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

