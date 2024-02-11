Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $183,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,822,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock worth $941,100. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.