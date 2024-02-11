ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $178.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $141.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.33.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.85. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

