ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.