Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

