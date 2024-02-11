Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.78 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $158.23 million and $10.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001391 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002873 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,825,586 coins and its circulating supply is 178,824,590 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.