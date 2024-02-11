Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 111,867 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 139.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 59.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CRH plc has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $75.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

