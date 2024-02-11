Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,112. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Up 3.4 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

