Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

