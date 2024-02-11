Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ASPN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $843.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.96. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.