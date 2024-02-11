Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $337.76

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.76 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.09). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 327 ($4.10), with a volume of 152,795 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATYM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.27) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.64) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

About Atalaya Mining

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.72. The stock has a market cap of £457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

