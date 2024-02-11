Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athersys

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

