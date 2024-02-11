Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
