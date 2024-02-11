Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.68. 786,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $338.17. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

