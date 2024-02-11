Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $32,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 978,955 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $11,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 320,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $6,593,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. 12,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

