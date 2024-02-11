Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 3.6% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 127.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

