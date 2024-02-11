ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cormark cut their target price on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.14.

ATS stock opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.64.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

