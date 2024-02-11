Avante (CVE:XX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Shares of Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.71. Avante shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 4,202 shares changing hands.

Avante Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avante news, insider George Christopoulos bought 180,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$140,573.40. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 265,500 shares of company stock worth $209,851. Corporate insiders own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Avante Company Profile

Avante Corp., through its subsidiary Avante Security Inc, engages in the provision of security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, as well as alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

