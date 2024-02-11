AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.72.

AZEK Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

