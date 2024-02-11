B. Riley Comments on DHI Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

DHI Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DHI Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,528 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.