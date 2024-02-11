Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 492.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 502.67 ($6.30).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.39) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
