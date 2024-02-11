Badger DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $66.45 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.55 or 0.00007349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and $10.47 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,711,977 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

