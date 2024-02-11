Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,080.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

