Barclays Raises AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $12.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

AUDC stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. AudioCodes has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 159.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 236.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 865.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 508,180 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 367,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth about $6,208,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

