Barrington Research Raises Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $18.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

