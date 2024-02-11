Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

NYSE CHGG opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

