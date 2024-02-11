Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

