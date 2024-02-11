Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.30.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $39.55 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

