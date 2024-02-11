Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.92.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,253,000 after buying an additional 401,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

