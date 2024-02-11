BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

