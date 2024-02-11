Betterment LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of DUHP opened at $30.08 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

