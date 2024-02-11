Betterment LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.43 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

