Betterment LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.