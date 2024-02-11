Betterment LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONE stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.29 and its 200 day moving average is $206.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $173.49 and a twelve month high of $228.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

