Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 142.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $105.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

