Betterment LLC Buys 1,762 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

