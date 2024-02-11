Betterment LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

SCHE stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

