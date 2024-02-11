Betterment LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

