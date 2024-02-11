Betterment LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 163,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 224,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.27 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

