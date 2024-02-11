Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

