Betterment LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,764,000 after buying an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

